CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVD has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.17 ($51.36).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €32.70 ($38.02) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a fifty-two week high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.