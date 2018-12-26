Curo Group (CURO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Separately, Stephens set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CURO opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $440.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.97.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

