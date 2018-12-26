CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

CyrusOne stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

