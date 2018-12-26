DADI Price Hits $0.0439 on Major Exchanges (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. DADI has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $199,398.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DADI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, DADI has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DADI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.02438590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00147323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00200715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026503 BTC.

About DADI

DADI was first traded on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,795,646 tokens. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@dadi. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en.

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DADI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DADI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.