Daniel C. Bartok Acquires 1,000 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FOR traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,873. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.56 and a quick ratio of 16.56.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Forestar Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
