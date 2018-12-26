Datarius Credit Reaches Market Cap of $123,445.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $123,445.00 and approximately $1.62 million worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.02468073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00147289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00200941 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026777 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026775 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

