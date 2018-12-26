Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. Datawallet has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $29,348.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.02447515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00147632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00201479 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026644 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026651 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Cobinhood, Exmo and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

