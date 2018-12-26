DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments.

