Dean Buckley Acquires 17,500 Shares of Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Dean Buckley acquired 17,500 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($52,136.42).

Shares of FSV stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 216.45 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

