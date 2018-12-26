Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $195.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

