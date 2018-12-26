Deluxe Co. (DLX) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Deluxe worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Deluxe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Deluxe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.20 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Bush bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

DLX opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

