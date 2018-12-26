Deutsche Bank AG Has $17.47 Million Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 391.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 181,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $702,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/deutsche-bank-ag-has-17-47-million-stake-in-sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc-sail.html.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.