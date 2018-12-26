Deutsche Bank AG Sells 639,332 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 583,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 169,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 59,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $1,298,518.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 613,004 shares of company stock worth $13,444,996. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRN opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/deutsche-bank-ag-sells-639332-shares-of-trinity-industries-inc-trn.html.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.