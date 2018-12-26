DEX (DEX) Market Cap Achieves $51.63 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $51.63 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00007011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.02456159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00147159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00202436 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026282 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026260 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.