DigiPulse Hits Market Capitalization of $39,157.00 (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DigiPulse has a market capitalization of $39,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, DigiPulse has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.02444383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00147314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00201324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026655 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026657 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse was first traded on August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

