Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 35,042 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Twitter worth $56,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 119,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 114,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 86,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $38,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $201,731.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,063,851 shares of company stock worth $223,367,234. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Aegis increased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 440.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

