Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.10 Million Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.89% of Movado Group worth $57,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 74,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen raised Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $681.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of -0.05. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

