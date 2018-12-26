Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.82 Million Holdings in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.93% of Speedway Motorsports worth $57,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

TRK opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.09. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $160.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

