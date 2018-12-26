Dinerocoin (DIN) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Dinerocoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinerocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000722 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dinerocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin. The official website for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org. Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto. The official message board for Dinerocoin is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinerocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinerocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinerocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

