Dock Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Dock has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Binance and CoinBene. Dock has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $210,276.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.02487853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00147709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00200341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026754 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026770 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,403,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.