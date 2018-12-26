Domtar Corp (UFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.572 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

TSE:UFS opened at C$47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. Domtar has a 52-week low of C$46.51 and a 52-week high of C$70.92.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.84999972390893 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

