Dover (DOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.83

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.83 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 35292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

