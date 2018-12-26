DWS Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (DWS)

DWS (CURRENCY:DWS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One DWS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin and BitForex. DWS has a total market cap of $0.00 and $49,933.00 worth of DWS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DWS has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DWS

DWS’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. DWS’s official Twitter account is @dwswifi. DWS’s official message board is dwswifi.com/blog. The official website for DWS is dwswifi.com.

DWS Token Trading

DWS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DWS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DWS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DWS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

