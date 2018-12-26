Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Position Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,307,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,519,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 183,023 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,252,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,942 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $532.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 5,044.85%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

