E. W. Scripps (SSP) Director Purchases $37,915.78 in Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Director Charles L. Barmonde purchased 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,915.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,672.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E. W. Scripps stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,713. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.44.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/e-w-scripps-ssp-director-purchases-37915-78-in-stock.html.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.