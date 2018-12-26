Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce $63.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $74.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $235.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $248.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.02 million, with estimates ranging from $248.47 million to $287.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 432,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 1,021,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,668,757.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 713,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $3,261,197.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,138,604 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,154 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

