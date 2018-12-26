Eclipse Resources (ECR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Capital One Financial raised Eclipse Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eclipse Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.68.

NYSE:ECR opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Eclipse Resources has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.45.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. Analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,964,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 185,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,421,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 185,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,846,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,101,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,849,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 100,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

