Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

In related news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/ecolab-inc-ecl-holdings-lifted-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.