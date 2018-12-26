Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ECL opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.
In related news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.