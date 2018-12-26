Edenville Energy (EDL) Trading 8.3% Higher

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 5,068,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

