Edgewater Technology (EDGW) versus 58.com (WUBA) Financial Survey

Edgewater Technology (NASDAQ:EDGW) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgewater Technology and 58.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewater Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 58.com $1.54 billion 4.93 $211.89 million $1.33 39.01

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewater Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Edgewater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Edgewater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of 58.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewater Technology and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewater Technology N/A N/A N/A 58.com 16.13% 9.57% 6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edgewater Technology and 58.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewater Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A 58.com 1 1 3 0 2.40

58.com has a consensus price target of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.90%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 58.com is more favorable than Edgewater Technology.

Summary

58.com beats Edgewater Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewater Technology Company Profile

Edgewater Technology, Inc. provides business and technology services, and channel-based solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers digital transformation; CFO/CIO advisory; business improvement roadmaps; organizational change management; program/project management; business process rejuvenation and integrated social media practices; specialized operational, due diligence, and technology management services to mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and venture capital; and strategic advice, costing, estimates to complete, and failing or failed programs or project initiatives. The company also provides independent package selection and request for information or proposal process design and implementation; domain; technical architecture, roadmaps, and design; strategic technology selections; data analytics and reporting; custom component design and implementation; customer intelligence solutions using Web/mobile analytics; cloud architecture, integration, and phasing solutions; on-going support; and infrastructure optimization and redesign, disaster recovery, and business continuity specialized design and assistance services. In addition, it offers product-based consulting services, such as business transformation through packaged software solutions; enterprise performance management with Oracle budgeting, planning, consolidation, and strategic finance; big data; enterprise resource planning with Microsoft Dynamics AX in process and discrete manufacturing verticals; customer relationship management with Microsoft Dynamics CRM; industry specific platform and solutions; Microsoft CRM/XRM and specialized custom, as well as blended solutions; business intelligence analytics; design, development, and introduction of IP; and support and training services. Further, the company provides enterprise information management and analytics services. Edgewater Technology, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The company's platform provides various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, yellow pages, and other local services categories. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising real-time bidding, priority listing, various other lead-generation services, and display advertising. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

