Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPC opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $62.67.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.76 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.