Elanor Retail Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ERF)

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at A$1.29 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.22.

About Elanor Retail Property Fund

Elanor Retail Property Fund is externally managed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property, focusing predominantly on quality, high yielding neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire and unlock value in these assets to provide attractive cash flows and capital growth potential, to grow its investments under management through establishing new managed investment funds.

