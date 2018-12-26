Encana (ECA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 951911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Encana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 261,155 shares of company stock worth $2,181,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encana by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

