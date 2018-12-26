Endo International PLC (ENDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Endo International alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Montague sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 594.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 93,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.93 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.