Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 55.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE:ENR opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

In other news, Director John Eddy Klein purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at $211,186. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.64 per share, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and have sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-holdings-boosted-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.