Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $179,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 234,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enstar Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.32 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $352.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESGR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/enstar-group-ltd-esgr-holdings-boosted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.