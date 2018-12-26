Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $29.41 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $349.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $31.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Chairman George L. Duncan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 336,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,132.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,253 shares of company stock worth $130,932. 18.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 368,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.