Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $901,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,504,000 after buying an additional 75,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $31.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3522 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

