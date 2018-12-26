Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $961,000 in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

