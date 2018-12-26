Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 240,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period.

Shares of PICB stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

