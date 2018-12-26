EOG Resources (EOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.08.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.78 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 70.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 228,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 889.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.