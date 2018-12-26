ePlus (PLUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.52

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.52 and last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,888,000 after buying an additional 155,908 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

