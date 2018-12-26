Equifax Inc. (EFX) Stake Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,452,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 31,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Equifax to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equifax Inc. (EFX) Stake Lifted by Man Group plc” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/equifax-inc-efx-stake-lifted-by-man-group-plc.html.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.