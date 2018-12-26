Equitable Group (EQB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.30

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.30 and last traded at C$58.34, with a volume of 38252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cormark upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.43.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 11.3500003598543 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/equitable-group-eqb-sets-new-1-year-low-at-24-30.html.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.