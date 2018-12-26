Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AAR Corp.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE:AIR opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.05. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in AAR by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $883,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,091,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $994,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,894,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $2,354,979. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

