EUSTX50/ETF (ASX:ESTX) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Shares of ESTX opened at A$56.03 ($39.74) on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EUSTX50/ETF (ESTX) Announces $0.16 Interim Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/eustx50-etf-estx-announces-0-16-interim-dividend.html.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for EUSTX50/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUSTX50/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.