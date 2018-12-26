Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVOK. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.