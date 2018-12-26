ExOne (XONE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.73

Shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 81863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

XONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ExOne from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ExOne in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $94.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExOne Co will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExOne by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

