Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $79.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 114,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

