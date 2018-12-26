Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,305 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 287.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11,356.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

